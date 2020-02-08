Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $64,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $29.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,079.28. 5,074,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total transaction of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,313.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

