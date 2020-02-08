Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives News Sentiment Score of 1.51

News headlines about Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amazon.com earned a news sentiment score of 1.51 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the e-commerce giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Amazon.com’s score:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock traded up $29.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,079.28. 5,074,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,044,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,887.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,813.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.76 and a 1-year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total value of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

