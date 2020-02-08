American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 412,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,392. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.38. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

