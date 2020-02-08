American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q4 2019 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $17-20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.81 million.

American Superconductor stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.07. 230,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,357. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

