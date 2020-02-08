AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.35. AMETEK also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.24-4.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AME. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.64.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $102.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.