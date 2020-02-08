AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
NYSE AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.
In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.