AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NYSE AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.34. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other AMETEK news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,430,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.64.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

