AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.24-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.36. AMETEK also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.24-4.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.64.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $98.30 on Friday. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $104,335.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,555.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $196,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,430,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,946 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

