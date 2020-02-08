AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.01-1.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. AMETEK also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.24-4.38 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens upped their price target on AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.64.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $98.30. 1,710,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,428. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $102.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 16.70%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares in the company, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,946 shares of company stock worth $2,569,498. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.