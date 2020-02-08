Analysts Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.34. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. First Community had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $20.70. 8,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.77. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $153.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Pwmco LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pwmco LLC now owns 276,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

