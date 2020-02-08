Analysts Expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 144,770 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 666,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,696,509 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,758,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 576,982 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,103. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

