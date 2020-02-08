Analysts Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €10.48

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.48 ($12.19).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.59 ($12.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of €10.96 ($12.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.13.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Analyst Recommendations for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit