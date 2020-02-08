Analysts Set Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) PT at €10.48

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €10.48 ($12.19).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIXA shares. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Independent Research set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of ETR AIXA traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €10.59 ($12.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a twelve month high of €10.96 ($12.74). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €9.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.13.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

