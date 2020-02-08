Analysts Set Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

Get Anterix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 19.88. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.33.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 1,397.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 12.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.