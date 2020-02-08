Analysts Set Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 2,510.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

EB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.43. 274,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,071. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

