Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Price Target at $97.21

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Compass Point set a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total transaction of $281,351.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICE traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,772,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.06. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

