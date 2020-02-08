Analysts Set MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Target Price at $38.33

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.33.

MGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock remained flat at $$19.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,488. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

