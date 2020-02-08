Analysts Set NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Price Target at $38.75

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

NTGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 561,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,269,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetGear by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.54. The stock had a trading volume of 973,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.49. NetGear has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $39.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $747.36 million, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.57.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NetGear will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

