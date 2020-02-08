Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $113.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AXE. Longbow Research downgraded Anixter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anixter International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:AXE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.11. The stock had a trading volume of 335,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Anixter International has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anixter International will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

