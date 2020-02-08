Apollo Global Management’s (APO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Argus

Argus restated their buy rating on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.93.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,052,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,306. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $27.69 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 73.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 140,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $6,594,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

