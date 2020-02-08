Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. Applied Industrial Technologies reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.19 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIT shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,937,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 998.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 286,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 223,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 154,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

AIT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.85. 165,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $68.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

