Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Applied Materials from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.57.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.71. 6,054,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,802,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

