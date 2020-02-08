Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

APYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

NASDAQ APYX remained flat at $$7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 36,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,774. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $257.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.14.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apyx Medical by 31.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apyx Medical by 21.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

