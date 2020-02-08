Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 323,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.