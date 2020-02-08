Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at JMP Securities

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has $10.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABUS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. 323,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,113. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70. The stock has a market cap of $198.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.45. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 643,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit