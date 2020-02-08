Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report sales of $450,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 69,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,986. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.92.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit