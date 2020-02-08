Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $450,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) will report sales of $450,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $500,000.00. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $440,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.55 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $10.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 69,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,986. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -2.92.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

