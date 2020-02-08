argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an average rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. argenx has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after acquiring an additional 461,911 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of argenx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

