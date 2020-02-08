argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an average rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of argenx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $154.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.31. argenx has a 1 year low of $106.49 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.74 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,244,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,337,000 after acquiring an additional 461,911 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.1% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,080,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,723,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 274,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,140,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of argenx by 5.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit