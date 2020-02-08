Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.21

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Over the last week, Ark has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate and Binance. Ark has a market cap of $25.10 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048249 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,335,094 coins and its circulating supply is 118,020,832 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptomate, Binance, Livecoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.