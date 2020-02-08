Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,671,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,076,448.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $40.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

