Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ ARTNA traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.30. 13,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001. Artesian Resources has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $22.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

In other news, Director William C. Wyer sold 2,000 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $73,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $716,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 35,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 72,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 100,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

