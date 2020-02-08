Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Asian Fintech has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $56,222.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.10 or 0.03462471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00222792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

