AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 390.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 109.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AT&T by 376.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 761,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 601,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.