AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Upgraded at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AU Optronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of AUO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. AU Optronics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 101,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 1,197.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of AU Optronics by 91.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 900,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 430,786 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

