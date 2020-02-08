Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,081 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 509,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,773,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 680,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 580,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.09.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.70. 47,515,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,664,570. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

