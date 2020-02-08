Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACB. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.98.

Aurora Cannabis stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.26. 13,674,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,054,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a PE ratio of -6.17. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$1.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

