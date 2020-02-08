Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 113,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 284,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,635. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Avangrid Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

