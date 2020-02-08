Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) versus 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Head to Head Analysis

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Avid Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avid Technology and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $413.28 million 0.88 -$10.67 million $0.12 70.67 2U $411.77 million 3.90 -$38.33 million ($0.63) -40.21

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avid Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avid Technology and 2U, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 1 1 2 0 2.25 2U 0 11 3 0 2.21

Avid Technology presently has a consensus target price of $9.38, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. 2U has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.86%. Given 2U’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 2U is more favorable than Avid Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Avid Technology and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology -0.46% -10.84% 6.64% 2U -35.28% -12.09% -8.58%

Summary

Avid Technology beats 2U on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows. Its audio products and solutions include Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process, including music and sound creation, recording, editing, signal processing, integrated surround mixing and mastering, and reference video playback; Sibelius, which allows users to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 that offers complementary control surfaces and consoles; and VENUE | S6L live-sound systems. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various service contracts and support plans; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. Avid Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

