B. Riley Lowers Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $47.00

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at B. Riley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.77% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.02. 4,650,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,420.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,414 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

