Baader Bank Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JEN. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.93 ($32.48).

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Shares of Jenoptik stock opened at €25.08 ($29.16) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.78. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 1 year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.