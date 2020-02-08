BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Shares of BKU opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,093.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

