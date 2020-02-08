Barclays Boosts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $91.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

NYSE:CCK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.59. 1,276,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,779. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,774,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,448,000 after purchasing an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Crown by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

