Barclays Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $35.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 3,302,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,609. FOX has a twelve month low of $29.69 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $397,000. Golub Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $30,896,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $5,456,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

