Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cabot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of CBT opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Cabot has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after acquiring an additional 193,103 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,504,000 after acquiring an additional 534,213 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cabot by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 714,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

