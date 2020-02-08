Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRFH opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Barfresh Food Group has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.77.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as cocktails and mocktails. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

