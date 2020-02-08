Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHC. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.02. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

