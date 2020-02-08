BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$64.75.

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.22. 1,578,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$62.53. BCE has a 1 year low of C$56.81 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.8325 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.72%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

