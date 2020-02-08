Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wedbush

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Northcoast Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 423,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.61. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $252,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $429,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

