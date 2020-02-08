Beam (BEAM) Hits Market Cap of $44.38 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Beam has a market cap of $44.38 million and $40.30 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00008155 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003145 BTC.

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 55,008,880 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

