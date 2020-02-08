Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut Beazer Homes USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BZH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,455. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $416.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,188.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,392 shares of company stock worth $618,719 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $470,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 17.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 109,510 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

