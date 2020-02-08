Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by Cfra to “Hold”

Cfra downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has $285.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $304.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BDX. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.38.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.91. 3,712,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $221.47 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.79.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,039 shares of company stock worth $36,258,315 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,406,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,628,000 after purchasing an additional 169,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.