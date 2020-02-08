Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Raised to at Piper Sandler

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BDX. Barclays lowered Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.38.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $5.34 on Thursday, reaching $246.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,674. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.79. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares in the company, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $36,258,315 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 7.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

