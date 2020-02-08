Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (ASX:BEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.71

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Ltd (ASX:BEN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $10.33. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 2,222,845 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is A$10.70. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52.

Get Bendigo and Adelaide Bank alerts:

In other Bendigo and Adelaide Bank news, insider Marnie Baker 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness. The company offers commercial, residential, and consumer finance services; and deposit-taking, payment, wealth management, treasury, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.