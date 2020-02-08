Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €14.30 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €15.58 ($18.12).

ORA stock opened at €12.79 ($14.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.08 and a 200-day moving average of €13.78. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

